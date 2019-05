- A Georgia man will be spending the rest of his life in prison, having been sentenced to 438 years for a decade-old sexual abuse case in Alabama, according to reports.

AL.com reports Michael William Lesher, 53, of Carrollton, Georgia, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and one count of incest. The abuse happened in Morgan County, Alabama nearly 12 years ago.

A prosecutor called the case “the most disturbing child sexual assault” he had seen and praised the outcome.

Lesher was convicted in March and sentenced Wednesday.

The paper reports his wife, Lisa Lesher, 40, who prosecutors said was an accomplice, is awaiting trial on first-degree sodomy by forcible compulsion, one count of second-degree sodomy, one count of sexual torture, and one count of first-degree sexual abuse.