Georgia man sentenced to more than 4 centuries in prison in sex abuse case abuse case" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/georgia-man-sentenced-to-more-than-4-centuries-in-prison-in-sex-abuse-case" addthis:title="Georgia man sentenced to more than 4 centuries in prison in sex abuse case"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408628995.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408628995");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408628995-408628849"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/leshery_1558640542558_7306675_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/leshery_1558640542558_7306675_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/leshery_1558640542558_7306675_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/leshery_1558640542558_7306675_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/leshery_1558640542558_7306675_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Michael William Lesher, 53, of Carollton, Georgia (Courtesy: Morgan County Sheriff&#39;s Office / Facebook)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Michael William Lesher, 53, of Carollton, Georgia (Courtesy: Morgan County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408628995-408628849" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/leshery_1558640542558_7306675_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/leshery_1558640542558_7306675_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/leshery_1558640542558_7306675_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/leshery_1558640542558_7306675_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/leshery_1558640542558_7306675_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Michael William Lesher, 53, of Carollton, Georgia (Courtesy: Morgan County Sheriff&#39;s Office / Facebook)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Michael William Lesher, 53, of Carollton, Georgia (Courtesy: Morgan County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/georgia-man-sentenced-to-more-than-4-centuries-in-prison-in-sex-abuse-case">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 03:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 03:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408628995" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A Georgia man will be spending the rest of his life in prison, having been sentenced to 438 years for a decade-old sexual abuse case in Alabama, according to reports.</p><p><a href="https://www.al.com/news/2019/05/man-sentenced-to-438-years-in-alabama-sexual-abuse-case.html">AL.com reports</a> Michael William Lesher, 53, of Carrollton, Georgia, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and one count of incest. 