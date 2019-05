Not paying to park in a private lot can lead any driver frustrated and lighter in the wallet given the $75 fee it costs to have the orange clamp removed.

An area prosecutor found herself answering questions from Atlanta Police on patrol at a Buckhead lot. Police say inside the trunk of Alea Harmon's private car was a boot still attached to one of her tires. An officer saw that a spare was being put on the car.

When asked what was going on, Harmon denied she was about to drive away. She claims she had paid to park and the booting device should not have been put on her car in the first place.