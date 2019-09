- Investigators said a struggle during an arrest led to a suspect being shot Tuesday afternoon in Douglasville.

It happened in the 7000 block of Concourse Parkway which is located just off Interstate 20 at Exit 34, the Bill Arp Road exit. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Douglasville police and the Georgia State Patrol were running an operation.

Related VideoView Larger

The GBI said a suspect, identified as 28-year-old Pedro Santillan, was being placed into custody and began to struggle. During the struggle, the GBI says a GSP Trooper discharged his Taser and a Douglasville police officer accidentally discharged his firearm accidentally discharged, shooting the Santillan.

Santillan was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. When he is released from the hospital, police say that he will be charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

A second unidentified suspect who fled from the scene was eventually captured and is in custody.

The GBI said no law enforcement officers were injured.