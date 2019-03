- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to look into a deputy-involved shooting in Lumpkin County which happened Friday evening.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy M. Jarrard said it happened in the area of Pecks Mill Creek after a report of a possible burglary in progress.

Details surrounding the shooting was not immediately available.

Sheriff Jarrard said they know who the suspect is and that the scene is secure.

The sheriff said his deputies do not believe anyone is in danger, but if anyone sees something suspicious to call 911 immediately. He said the patrols in the area would be stepped up during the overnight hours.

The names of those involved have not been released.