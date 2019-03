- A Georgia police officer is being praised after going above and beyond the call of duty to help out a grieving and distraught elderly woman who recently lost her pet cat.

Rome Police Officer Dylan Wright responded to the home of an elderly woman who called 911 very upset after finding her cat dead when she came home. The woman told the 911 operator she had no idea what she was supposed to do with her cat.

Officer Wright realized the woman lived along and didn't have any immediate family nearby. So, he decided to go to Walmart, bought a shovel with his own money, then returned to the woman's home where he dug a hole and buried the woman's cat for her.

"His actions speak volumes to his character; having enough compassion and commitment to help ease the burden of someone he just met," Rome police said on Facebook. "Thank you, Dylan Wright, for your commitment to public service!"