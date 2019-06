- Plans for two abandoned buildings in the City of South Fulton elicited strong emotions from residents Thursday.

The Meadows Operation Center sits next to Heritage Elementary School on property owned by the school system.

Last year, officials considered turning it into a jail, but many residents pushed back, saying they wanted it to be restored into a community center.

The school system instead drafted plans to do away with the buildings entirely.

They heard community opinion Thursday night before voting in favor of demolition.

Officials said there isn't a set timeline for when the center will be demolished.