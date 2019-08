- A former director of security at a DeKalb County hospital has been indicted for stealing firearms meant for security personnel and selling those guns for profit.

Russell Richardson, ex-director of security at DeKalb Medical Center, which now operates as Emory Decatur Hospital, is in the hot seat -- indicted on 19 charges, including 15 counts of mail fraud, one count of dealing firearms without a license, and three counts of unlawfully selling firearms to out-of-state residents.

U.S. Attorney Byung Pak called Richardson's actions "troubling," writing in a press release Monday, "He abused his position of authority to enrich himself, and now faces justice."

It happened between 2016 and June 2018, while Richardson was serving as director of security, according to the report.

The 43-year-old is accused of fraudulently ordering dozens of firearms from a local federal licensee and submitting the invoices for the hospital to pay.

But the hospital never received those guns.

The indictment accuses Richardson of taking 93 weapons in all, selling some for personal profit.

Furthermore, the ex-director is accused of misusing a hospital credit card, charging $45,000 on the card for services performed on his personal vehicles.

The mechanic shop subsequently refunded Richardson about $20,000; those funds never made it back to the hospital.

The case is being investigated by ATF, along with Emory Decatur Hospital.

Emory Healthcare confirmed to FOX 5 News they are working with authorities regarding Richardson's indictment, though pointing out the situation happened before Emory acquired DeKalb Medical facilities last year.

In a statement, they wrote in part, "Safety of our patients, staff and the community is a top priority."