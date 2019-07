- Authorities are on the scene of a plane crash in Walton County, Georgia.

Firefighters said a single-engine plane crashed near the end of the runway at the Monroe-Walton County Airport.

One person was taken to Piedmont Walton Hospital. Their name and condition were not immediately known.

