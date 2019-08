- Firefighters said children playing with matches or a lighter is what sparked a blaze which tore through a Union City apartment complex Thursday evening.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. at the Summit apartments located in the 6300 block of Oakley Road. Firefighters said the blaze spread quickly, destroying eight units.

Fire investigators believe there was no malice or intent behind the fire and ruled it accidental.

The Red Cross said they helped nine families or about 44 people with their immediate needs for lodging, clothing, food and personal items.

Some families were able to enter their home Friday and retrieve some of their personal belongings but some units were deemed too unsafe.