"No New Tax" was the message Monday night from dozens of protestors and parents at the DeKalb County School Board meeting. They were attending the community input session in opposition to a proposed 15-year general obligation or "GO Bond." Many were also calling on Superintendent Dr. R. Stephen Green to step down now.

Just off the property of the DeKalb County School District, numerous protestors hailed their concerns to all could see and hear. Inside at the community input session, many like Heather Schoeman had a direct message for the board.

"The Superintendent needs to be replaced immediately, drifting aimlessly through another school year just doesn't make sense," said Schoeman.