- An early morning accident that involved a tractor-trailer catching on fire caused major delays on Interstate 85 southbound Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to I-85 south of Jimmy Carter Boulevard after reports of an accident around 4:45 a.m. The caller told officials that the tractor-trailer and another truck had gotten into an accident and that both cars were on fire.

When crews got to the scene, they found heavy flames coming from both vehicles.

Due to debris on the roadway, officials shut down all lanes between Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Pleasantdale Road.

By 7 a.m. the fire had been put out, but the cleanup was still going on.

Officials say both drivers were able to get out of their vehicles, with one transported to a local hospital with a minor injury and the other evaluated and released at the scene.