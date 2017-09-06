FEMA, Red Cross prepare for Hurricane Irma

- You have heard a great deal about emergency preparations. What you may not know is that the federal emergency agency for the entire southeast is right here in the metro.

Of course, they are watching Hurricane Irma. And yes, the agency has been stretched due to back to back monster storms.

And so officials have called in manpower from as far away as Hawaii to help with Irma preparations.

FEMA coordinates with cities and states to make sure they have what they need.

Red Cross is also set to go into high gear. If there is an impact here in Georgia, volunteers are ready to go into neighborhoods and work with families.