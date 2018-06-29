FBI searching for 2 suspects in violent takeover-style bank robbery

- The FBI is looking for more suspects in a what investigators said was a violent takeover-style bank robbery in Meriwether County.

Friday, Woodbury Police arrested 26-year old Derrick Scott and 29-year old Antavious Bray in connection to the robbery at the United Bank on Jones Mill Road Thursday.

Investigators called it a violent-takeover style robbery because of how authorities said the criminals went in with weapons and forcefully made their demands.

Authorities said they have recovered almost all of the money stolen.

The FBI said they are still searching for at least two more suspects.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked call Crime Stoppers.