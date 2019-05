- The FBI has arrested a former DeKalb County commissioner Tuesday morning.

Officials told FOX 5 Atlanta FBI agents arrested 59-year-old Sharon Barnes Sutton at her home without incident.

Authorities have not released what Sutton is charged with, but they have said she was arrested on federal charges.

She is expected to appear in court before a magistrate judge Tuesday morning.

