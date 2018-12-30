Fast food worker hit by 'random gunfire' in SW Atlanta

- A fast food employee is recovering this morning after she was hit by what police describe as "random gunfire" Saturday night.

Just before 11 that night, police say that a woman was shot in the abdomen while working at a Church's Chicken on the 200 block of Cleveland Avenue in Southwest Atlanta.

Medics took the woman to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she now is in stable condition.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.