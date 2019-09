- The Atlanta Falcons surprise students at Liberty Point Elementary School in Union City to celebrate a big win for the school.

Falcons punter Matt Bosher, Freddie the Falcon and the Falcons Cheerleaders were there to award the school the $10,000 Hometown Grant.

The NFL has partnered with Fuel Up To Play 60 and The Dairy Alliance to award schools across the country with grants to help students eat healthier and stay active.

This is the sixth year the Falcons have awarded the Hometown Grant Award.

The funds will be used to upgrade the school's cafeteria with healthy school meals.