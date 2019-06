- Douglasville Police were on the scene after a car crashed on Veterans Memorial Highway Friday morning. The wreck followed a reported robbery and police chase.

At 10:00 a.m. Douglasville Police officers responded to Walmart on Concourse Pkwy due to what was described as a strong arm robbery.

Officers had to use a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect after they fled the scene on Veterans Memorial Highway. SKY FOX 5 flew over the scene where the suspect's vehicle could be seen wrecked off to the side of the rode.

Douglasville Police confirmed to FOX 5, that all suspects involved in the robbery have been accounted for and an investigation in ongoing.

The Georgia State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.