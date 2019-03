- A Douglas County High School senior will soon have a big decision to make. Jordan Nixon,17, has been accepted to 39 colleges and universities. She is trying to determine which one she will attend.

"I wanted to challenge myself," says Nixon. "That was the most important thing for me, just to show others anything is possible and that anyone can accomplish it, too."

Additionally, the schools have offered her more than $1.6 million in scholarships.

Nixon, who served as co-captain of her school's cheerleading team and is a member of the Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy, says her first acceptance letter came from Grambling State University..

The honor student told FOX 5's Kerry Charles advice for students her age.

"Don't invest yourself in social media because at the end of the day, what does it do for you?" said Nixon. "You just need to do something yourself and don't pay attention to what others say."

Nixon hasn't decided on which school she plans to attend, but she plans to study international business.