- A thief steals a car with a dog inside from a Midtown shopping center. That car has been recovered, but the dog is still missing. Its owner is desperate to find his missing pup.

Randy Aronov says he stopped at the Staples off Ponce De Leon Avenue Tuesday and left his wheaten terrier Tilly in his car with the air conditioning running.

Aronov says he was in store for a few minutes, but when he came back, his car and his dog Tilly were gone.

Tilly is about 23 pounds, and a light color, but has black in her beard and in her ears, and will come if you call her name.

Aronov says he's offering a $1,000 reward, no questions asked, for anyone who returns Tilly.