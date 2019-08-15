< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Dog missing after car was stolen, now returned

By FOX 5 News

Posted Aug 16 2019 10:45PM EDT

Updated Aug 16 2019 10:58PM EDT class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Dog missing after car was stolen, now returned&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/dog-missing-after-car-was-stolen-now-returned" data-title="Dog missing after car was stolen, now returned" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/dog-missing-after-car-was-stolen-now-returned" addthis:title="Dog missing after car was stolen, now returned"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424267699.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> 16 2019 10:57PM c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/dog-missing-after-car-was-stolen-now-returned";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424267699" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A happy update to story about a stolen car and a missing dog. The wheaten terrier Tilly is back home Friday and his family said he is safe and happy.</p> <p>Randy Aronov says he stopped at the Staples off Ponce De Leon Avenue Tuesday and left Tilly in his car with the air conditioning running. Aronov says he was in store for just a few minutes.</p> <p>During that time, a thief came along and took the car and the dog which was inside. 