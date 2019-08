- A happy update to story about a stolen car and a missing dog. The wheaten terrier Tilly is back home Friday and his family said he is safe and happy.

Randy Aronov says he stopped at the Staples off Ponce De Leon Avenue Tuesday and left Tilly in his car with the air conditioning running. Aronov says he was in store for just a few minutes.

During that time, a thief came along and took the car and the dog which was inside. The car was later recovered, but Tilly was still missing.

The 23-pound puppy is now back with Aronov.

