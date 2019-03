- He has been a fixture of Atlanta journalism for the last four decades. Friday, Dick Williams, the host and moderator of "The Georgia Gang" for most of its 36 years, announced he is retiring.

The 75-year-old Williams said it is time to call it a career. And what a career it has been!

FOX 5 Anchor Russ Spencer sat down with Williams to look back at his life in television and print journalism.

