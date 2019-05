- Forsyth County deputies are looking for a motorcycle rider they say was involved in a deadly hit and run.

The crash happened Sunday morning in the 1000 block of Dahlonega Highway.

Deputies say a pedestrian, identified as 27-year-old Jose D. Ramirez Labra, died on the scene.

Investigators found a damaged black and green Kawasaki ZX1000 motorcycle parked near the crash site.

They are looking for the rider of the motorcycle, who they say left the scene.

If you have any information on the accident, please call Cpl. Phil Alexander at (770) 781-3087.