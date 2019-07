- Rockdale County investigators confirmed the identity of the 19-year-old man shot to death on the Fourth of July.

Aaron Huff, 19, was killed in the double shooting in the 3500 block of Tiffany Drive in Conyers around 3 p.m. Thursday. Huff’s mother and aunt spoke with FOX 5 News last week about the shooting. They said Huff did not live at the address, but was visiting.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said they were not prepared to name the second victim who deputies said was still in the hospital as of Monday.

Rockdale County authorities said they have “persons of interest,” but would not elaborate. Neighbors said several people were on the property at the time, with some going into nearby yards after the gunshots.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 770-278-8000.

