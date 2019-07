- Troup County deputies have arrested one man and are searching for two others they say attempted to murder a man who they were planning a robbery with.

On July 11, deputies were called to the side of the 200 block of New Hutchinson Mill Road after reports of a man who seemed severely injured and bleeding.

When they got there, they found 20-year-old Siemeon Sneed with "what appeared to be numerous stab wounds," police said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, at which point he told police how he was stabbed.

According to Snead, he and three other men had planned to come to LaGrange on July 10 to commit a robbery. During the drive over to the city, the three other men "turned on" Sneed and made him get out of the car. At that time they beat him and stabbed him at least eight times, deputies said.

Investigators say the three suspects then put Sneed in the trunk of the car with plans to kill him at another location, but he was able to use the emergency trunk release to jump out. After Sneed escaped, the three men fled.

Deputies have now identified two of the three suspects as 30-year old Kadezmeon Lovett of Morrow and 29-year-old Thillinius Gray of LaGrange. Authorities have arrested Lovett, while they are still searching for Gray and a third suspect.

If you have any information on Gray's location or anything else involving the stabbing, please call 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.