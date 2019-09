- A fourth Democrat has entered the race to challenge Senator David Perdue in 2020.

Jon Ossoff plans to formally announce his candidacy via an online video Tuesday morning. A documentary filmmaker, Ossoff became a household name in 2017 when he ran in a special election against Republican Karen Handel for the 6th Congressional District. Handel won that contest by 3.6 points.

Though new to politics, Ossoff is a proven fundraiser, having accumulated nearly $30 million during his congressional bid.

Democrats Teresa Tomlinson, Ted Terry and Sarah Riggs Amico are also running for Senate.

So far, no one has announced plans to run for Senator Johnny Isakson's seat. The longtime politician announced last month that he will retire at the end of the year due to health concerns. Governor Brian Kemp will appoint someone to fill the seat until voters can choose a replacement in next November's election.