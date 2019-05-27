< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story413632132" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413632132" data-article-version="1.0">Delta Air Lines online services return after brief outage</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-413632132" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Delta Air Lines online services return after brief outage&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/delta-air-lines-experiencing-online-outage" data-title="Delta Air Lines online services return after brief outage" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/delta-air-lines-experiencing-online-outage" addthis:title="Delta Air Lines online services return after brief outage"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413632132.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413632132");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413632132-409200461"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413632132-409200461" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/waga%20atlanta%20airport%20delta%20plane%20taxiway%20side%20and%20front_1558986812627.JPG_7316464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/delta-air-lines-experiencing-online-outage">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 07:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 09:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413632132" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Delta Air Lines said some technical issues were impacting online check-ins and booking early Wednesday evening.</p> <p>“Delta is working quickly to address a technical issue impacting some of our applications including customers’ ability to book, check in and board,” <a href="https://twitter.com/Delta/with_replies" target="_blank">one tweet from Delta read</a>.</p> <p>The Atlanta-based airline said their IT worked quickly to resolve the issue.</p> <p>"Flights are continuing to depart, albeit at a slower pace than normal and some flights are delayed as a result. Delta is slowing flights into our busiest hub in Atlanta to reduce congestion," Delta wrote in one tweet.</p> <p>The cause of the issue and its full impact were not immediately known. The outage lasted for a couple of hours starting around 7 p.m. The airline gave the all-clear shortly after 9 p.m.</p> <p>In addition to the outage, the <a href="https://www.fly.faa.gov/flyfaa/usmap.jsp" target="_blank">FAA reported</a> several airports were experiencing traffic flow delays, mostly due to weather. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" -->
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/police-investigate-shooting-in-northwest-atlanta" title="Police: Man shot in head in NW Atlanta; search for gunman" data-articleId="413605890" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Police: Man shot in head in NW Atlanta; search for gunman</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 05:21PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 08:51PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/weather/severe-t-storms-possible-thursday" title="Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday" data-articleId="413625210" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">Jeff Hill</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Storm Team </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:43PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 08:18PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/records-details-extensive-criminal-history-for-rape-suspect" title="Records details extensive criminal history for rape suspect" data-articleId="413617274" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Records details extensive criminal history for rape suspect</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:13PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 08:02PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
<!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> search for gunman" data-articleId="413605890" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Police_investigate_shooting_0_7420668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Police_investigate_shooting_0_7420668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Police_investigate_shooting_0_7420668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Police_investigate_shooting_0_7420668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Police_investigate_shooting_0_7420668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police investigate shooting" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Man shot in head in NW Atlanta; search for gunman</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 05:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 08:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Atlanta police are looking for the suspect or suspects who shot a man in the head in northwest Atlanta.</p><p>It happened around 4 p.m. in the 1700 block of Marietta Road near Carroll Drive. Atlanta Police said officer arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot in a gravel parking lot where many neighbors usually park.</p><p>WATCH: Live reports on FOX 5 News at 10 and FOX 5 News Edge at 11</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/severe-t-storms-possible-thursday" title="Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday" data-articleId="413625210" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/MAX_3D_Severe_Outlook_Convective_Outlook_Day_Two_New_1560983951577_7420680_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/MAX_3D_Severe_Outlook_Convective_Outlook_Day_Two_New_1560983951577_7420680_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/MAX_3D_Severe_Outlook_Convective_Outlook_Day_Two_New_1560983951577_7420680_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/MAX_3D_Severe_Outlook_Convective_Outlook_Day_Two_New_1560983951577_7420680_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/MAX_3D_Severe_Outlook_Convective_Outlook_Day_Two_New_1560983951577_7420680_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Hill</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Storm Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 08:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A complex of thunderstorms moving out of Texas Wednesday evening will arrive in Georgia Thursday morning.</p><p>If the complex stays intact, Georgians will see a round of severe weather Thursday morning.</p><p>If the system falls apart, then a round of strong to severe thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon along a cold front that will move in from the northwest.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/records-details-extensive-criminal-history-for-rape-suspect" title="Records details extensive criminal history for rape suspect" data-articleId="413617274" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Rape_suspect_arrested_23_times_since_the_0_7420400_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Rape_suspect_arrested_23_times_since_the_0_7420400_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Rape_suspect_arrested_23_times_since_the_0_7420400_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Rape_suspect_arrested_23_times_since_the_0_7420400_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Rape_suspect_arrested_23_times_since_the_0_7420400_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rape suspect arrested 23 times since the mid 1990" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Records details extensive criminal history for rape suspect</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 08:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jail, police, and court documents reveal the man arrested in connection to the rape of an Atlanta woman at the end of May has an extensive criminal history.</p><p>Demetrius Abercrombie, 42, was arrested Tuesday and charged with rape, sodomy, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and burglary. It happened a little after 4 p.m. on May 31. Atlanta Police said Abercrombie entered a unit in the Colonial Square apartments off Old Hapeville Road and Cleveland Avenue SW, just east of Interstate 75 through an unlocked door. id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/atlanta-watershed-pay-up-or-risk-being-cut-off" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/P%20ATLANTA%20WATER%20NOTICES%205P_00.00.25.01_1560991698866.png_7421313_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/P%20ATLANTA%20WATER%20NOTICES%205P_00.00.25.01_1560991698866.png_7421313_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/P%20ATLANTA%20WATER%20NOTICES%205P_00.00.25.01_1560991698866.png_7421313_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/P%20ATLANTA%20WATER%20NOTICES%205P_00.00.25.01_1560991698866.png_7421313_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/P%20ATLANTA%20WATER%20NOTICES%205P_00.00.25.01_1560991698866.png_7421313_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Atlanta Watershed: Pay up or risk being cut off</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-man-drags-officer-clinging-to-car-after-marijuana-is-found" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/OPD-officer-dragged_1560988038056_7421038_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/OPD-officer-dragged_1560988038056_7421038_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/OPD-officer-dragged_1560988038056_7421038_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/OPD-officer-dragged_1560988038056_7421038_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/19/OPD-officer-dragged_1560988038056_7421038_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida man drags officer clinging to car after marijuana is found</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/timeline-mysterious-deaths-of-us-tourists-reported-in-dominican-republic" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Mysterious%20death%20timeline_1560981623540.jpg_7420473_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Mysterious%20death%20timeline_1560981623540.jpg_7420473_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Mysterious%20death%20timeline_1560981623540.jpg_7420473_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Mysterious%20death%20timeline_1560981623540.jpg_7420473_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Mysterious%20death%20timeline_1560981623540.jpg_7420473_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It&#x20;was&#x20;unclear&#x20;if&#x20;any&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;deaths&#x20;were&#x20;linked&#x2c;&#x20;but&#x20;Dominican&#x20;tourism&#x20;officials&#x20;said&#x20;the&#x20;FBI&#x20;and&#x20;health&#x20;specialists&#x20;were&#x20;investigating&#x20;many&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;cases&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Provided&#x20;images&#x20;via&#x20;Fox&#x20;News&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Timeline: Mysterious deaths of U.S. tourists reported in Dominican Republic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/uswnt-soccer-games-generate-more-revenue-than-mens-games-audit-report-shows" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/getty_uswntfile_061919_1560981115618_7420465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/getty_uswntfile_061919_1560981115618_7420465_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/getty_uswntfile_061919_1560981115618_7420465_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/getty_uswntfile_061919_1560981115618_7420465_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/getty_uswntfile_061919_1560981115618_7420465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jessica&#x20;McDonald&#x20;takes&#x20;on&#x20;Carla&#x20;Guerrero&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;FIFA&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;France&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;vs&#x2e;&#x20;Chile&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;match&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;in&#x20;Paris&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Richard&#x20;Heathcote&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>USWNT soccer games generate more revenue than men's games, audit report shows</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/reported-tornado-leaves-damage-in-greenville" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/churchdamage2_1560987700992_7420883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/churchdamage2_1560987700992_7420883_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/churchdamage2_1560987700992_7420883_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/churchdamage2_1560987700992_7420883_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/churchdamage2_1560987700992_7420883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Reported tornado leaves damage in Greenville</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 