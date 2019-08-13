A Bartow County sheriff's deputy has been fired and both he and his fiancee have been arrested following a confrontation at a Cartersville apartment complex that went viral on social media.

On Sunday, a woman publicly posted a video of the incident on her Facebook page. In the short clip, she knocks on the deputy's door and asks, 'Would you guys mind keeping it down?'

The deputy, later identified as 28-year-old Brison Strickland, and his fiancee, 25-year-old Kristen Smith, responded by cursing at the woman.