- DeKalb County Police are searching for a 5-year-old girl who has been missing since July 20.

Police issued a warrant for 25-year-old Dimesha Davis for interference with custody for not returning Amaya Blanton, 5, to her grandmother.

Amaya Blanton has been missing since July 20, 2019. Dimesha Davis is wanted for Interference with Custody for not returning Amaya to her grandmother. If you see them please call DeKalb County Police Department SVU at 770-724-7710 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477). pic.twitter.com/aVUXngXTIM — DeKalb County Police (@DeKalbCountyPD) July 28, 2019

Dimesha is described as a black female, around 5 feet and 6 inches tall, with black and brown hair.

Amaya is described as a black female around 3 feet and 9 inches in height, weighing around 54 pounds.

Police said the girl was last seen July 20 at the Pilot Gas Station off I-285 and Bouldercrest Road. Her grandmother said she was dropping off Amaya to spend time with her mother, whom she hadn't seen in months; Tuesday, her grandmother said Davis sent her a text that Amaya would not be coming home.

"Our family is distraught. We just want her back," said grandmother Shonda Blanton.

Anyone with any information on Amaya's whereabout should call the DeKalb County Police departments SVU at 770-724-7710 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).