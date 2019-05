- DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday night.

According to police, the shooting happened at 5033 Panola Woods Court in Stonecrest. An altercation broke out in the street and victim stumbled into the yard after being shot.

Witnesses told FOX 5, they heard multiple gunshots.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where they later died from their injuries.

