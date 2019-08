- Police have accused a customer who regularly shops at a convenience store in Gwinnett County of robbing that store.

It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday as the Chevron located at 3180 Stone Mountain Highway. Gwinnett County police said the man was armed with a handgun as he approached the employee behind the counter. Police said he demanded money from the cash register.

An employee recognized the suspect and told police he usually comes in every week to buy juice or cigarettes, but he didn’t know his name.

The suspect ran from the scene.

Anyone with information can contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).