- Atlanta Police released surveillance video Friday in a deadly shooting at a nightclub last weekend. Police said the dispute started over a cover charge and ended with a triple shooting.

Investigators released video from the Atlantis Mediterranean Bar and Grill Saturday morning. The people seen in the video are wanted in connection to a security guard’s shooting death, police said.

Authorities found 42-year-old John Price deceased at the scene. Two others were injured. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses said the bar was chaotic and terrifying once the bullets went flying. They reported three separate bursts of gunfire. Each time, the crowd ducked for cover and then went running as soon as bullets stopped.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the video is asked to call the police.

