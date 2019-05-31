< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police search for suspect in deadly Midtown club shooting By FOX 5 News
Posted May 31 2019 06:18PM EDT ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Atlanta Police released surveillance video Friday in a deadly shooting at a nightclub last weekend. Police said the dispute started over a cover charge and ended with a triple shooting.

Investigators released video from the Atlantis Mediterranean Bar and Grill Saturday morning. The people seen in the video are wanted in connection to a security guard's shooting death, police said.

Authorities found 42-year-old John Price deceased at the scene. Two others were injured. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses said the bar was chaotic and terrifying once the bullets went flying. They reported three separate bursts of gunfire. 