<!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <section id="story418300674" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418300674" data-article-version="1.0">Confirmed cases of legionnaires' disease at Sheraton Atlanta</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/confirmed-cases-of-legionnaires-disease-at-sheraton-atlanta">FOX 5 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 06:28PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 06:44PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> legionnaires' disease at Sheraton Atlanta"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418300674.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418300674");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418300674-0">7 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418300674-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/aerials%20sheraton%20legionnaires%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.05.06.24_1563229658789.png_7524345_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418300674-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/aerials%20sheraton%20legionnaires%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.05.06.24_1563229658789.png_7524345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418300674-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="aerials sheraton legionnaires WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.05.06.24_1563229658789.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/aerials%20sheraton%20legionnaires%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.06.35.12_1563229667575.png_7524351_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418300674-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="aerials sheraton legionnaires WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.06.35.12_1563229667575.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/aerials%20sheraton%20legionnaires%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.05.45.15_1563229665074.png_7524350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418300674-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="aerials sheraton legionnaires WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.05.45.15_1563229665074.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/aerials%20sheraton%20legionnaires%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.06.08.27_1563229665043.png_7524349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418300674-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="aerials sheraton legionnaires WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.06.08.27_1563229665043.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/aerials%20sheraton%20legionnaires%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.05.26.28_1563229662347.png_7524348_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418300674-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="aerials sheraton legionnaires WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.05.26.28_1563229662347.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/aerials%20sheraton%20legionnaires%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.05.15.08_1563229661708.png_7524347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418300674-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="aerials sheraton legionnaires WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.05.15.08_1563229661708.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/aerials%20sheraton%20legionnaires%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.04.48.21_1563229659225.png_7524346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418300674-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="aerials sheraton legionnaires WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.04.48.21_1563229659225.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-418300674-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/aerials%20sheraton%20legionnaires%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.05.06.24_1563229658789.png_7524345_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="aerials sheraton legionnaires WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.05.06.24_1563229658789.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/aerials%20sheraton%20legionnaires%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.06.35.12_1563229667575.png_7524351_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="aerials sheraton legionnaires WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.06.35.12_1563229667575.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/aerials%20sheraton%20legionnaires%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.05.45.15_1563229665074.png_7524350_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="aerials sheraton legionnaires WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.05.45.15_1563229665074.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/aerials%20sheraton%20legionnaires%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.06.08.27_1563229665043.png_7524349_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="aerials sheraton legionnaires WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.06.08.27_1563229665043.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/aerials%20sheraton%20legionnaires%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.05.26.28_1563229662347.png_7524348_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="aerials sheraton legionnaires WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.05.26.28_1563229662347.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/aerials%20sheraton%20legionnaires%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.05.15.08_1563229661708.png_7524347_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="aerials sheraton legionnaires WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.05.15.08_1563229661708.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/15/aerials%20sheraton%20legionnaires%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_18.04.48.21_1563229659225.png_7524346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="aerials sheraton legionnaires type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/confirmed-cases-of-legionnaires-disease-at-sheraton-atlanta";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/confirmed-cases-of-legionnaires-disease-at-sheraton-atlanta">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 06:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 06:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418300674" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Health officials and managers at the Sheraton Atlanta in downtown said they are working hard to find the source after confirmed cases of legionnaires' disease. The cases have prompted a voluntary shut down of the hotel.</p> <p>The Georgia Department of Public Health released the following statement Monday:</p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_UNPAIRED_BRACKETS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">“</span>Late this afternoon the Sheraton Atlanta voluntarily decided to temporarily close until the source of the Legionella is located and remediation is complete. Questions about their decision to close and relocation of guests should be directed to the Sheraton Atlanta.<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_UNPAIRED_BRACKETS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">”</span></em></p> <p>State health officials are working with the Fulton County Board of Health and hotel staff to find the source.</p> <p>The Centers for Disease Control and Prevent list legionnaires' disease as a severe form of pneumonia, an inflammation of the lungs, usually caused by the legionella bacteria. While it can be caught outside, it thrives in water supplies such as pools, hot tubs, air conditions, mist sprayers, and more. 