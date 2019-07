- Health officials and managers at the Sheraton Atlanta in downtown said they are working hard to find the source after confirmed cases of legionnaires' disease. The cases have prompted a voluntary shut down of the hotel.

The Georgia Department of Public Health released the following statement Monday:

“Late this afternoon the Sheraton Atlanta voluntarily decided to temporarily close until the source of the Legionella is located and remediation is complete. Questions about their decision to close and relocation of guests should be directed to the Sheraton Atlanta.”

State health officials are working with the Fulton County Board of Health and hotel staff to find the source.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevent list legionnaires' disease as a severe form of pneumonia, an inflammation of the lungs, usually caused by the legionella bacteria. While it can be caught outside, it thrives in water supplies such as pools, hot tubs, air conditions, mist sprayers, and more. It is treated with antibiotics.