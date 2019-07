- The search continued Tuesday for the driver who hit a young woman in Buckhead and fled the scene.

Atlanta police said Chelzie Parmer was crossing the street at Peachtree Road at East Shadowlawn Avenue early Sunday.

She was still in the crosswalk when the light changed.

Officers said a black dodge charger went through the light, hit the 20-year-old victim, and then left the scene.

Parmer continued her recovery at Grady Memorial Hospital.