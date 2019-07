- Atlanta’s top cop fired one of her own officers Monday after allegations the officer took cash from the victim of a deadly shooting last month.

Officer Keisha Richburg was let go Monday after police said an administrative investigation stated she did not properly account for $500 cash which was on the victim of a deadly shooting on June 19 in northwest Atlanta. The investigation revealed they not able to determine what happened to the cash.

“Officer integrity goes to the heart of what we do here every single day,” Chief Erika Shields was quoted as saying in a release sent to FOX 5 News. “It’s imperative the public have trust in our word and our actions. It’s extremely disappointing to see the victim of a fatal shooting be victimized twice by the actions of one our officers.”

Police arrived at the scene in 1700 block of Marietta Road near Carroll Drive around 4 p.m. on June 19. Detectives said they found a man shot twice to the head. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said they arrested 43-year-old An-Nur Green the next day. Investigators said the two men knew each other and got into an argument.

Police said Richburg’s administrative case file will be sent to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review once the case file is closed.

