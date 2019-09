- Atlanta Police want to find two men seen trying to break into a house on the city's southeast side.

It happened Wednesday afternoon. Investigators received a report that a homeowner had video of an attempted break-in on Mercer Street SE.

A neighbor say he encountered a third person. He says he had just come home for lunch.

"My dog barked," says the unidentified man. "I came outside and saw youth in the driveway of the house across the street on his phone. I talked to him he was friendly. He said, 'Hi.' And, [that] he liked my dog... it just didn't feel right."

While that was happening, the man says the other two guys were at the back of the house. One of the suspects is seen trying to hide from a security camera and point it in a different direction.

"I went back in the house to actually get my camera and when I came back out and looked out the window, like ten or fifteen seconds later, I saw two other youth come out the driveway and the three of them just took off down the street."

Officers tell FOX 5 News, someone else who lives several houses down reported coming home and finding their alarm going off. That person said jewelry and electronics were stolen.

It's not clear if the group in the video is connected to the burglary.

Anyone with information about either break-in should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit StopCrimeATL.com.