< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fcartersville-and-police-facing-lawsuit-by-group-of-party-goers width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" "> <div class="header-main nav-header"> <div class="row"> <div class="left"> <a id="toggle-more" href="#"><i class="fa fa-navicon"></i><i class="fa fa-close"></i> <span class="btn-label">Sections</span></a> <div class="site-logo"><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com"><img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/logo-fox-5-atlanta-waga-alt.png" alt="FOX"/></a></div> <nav class="nav-primary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news">News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather">Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/iteam">I-Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="right-options"> <div class="right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 61°</span></a> </div> </div> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 1--> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 1--> </div> </div> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <div class="header-secondary"> <div class="row"> <span class="primary-category"><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news">News </a></span> <nav class="nav-secondary"><ul><li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/local">Local News</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/iteam">I-Team</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics">Politics</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/seenontv">Seen on TV</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/wednesdayschild">Wednesday's Child</a></li></ul></nav> </div> </div> <div class="header-more placeholder-container"> <div class="more-wrapper"> <nav class="nav-main"> <ul> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live" ><span> Live</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news" ><span> News</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather" ><span> Weather</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday" ><span> Good Day</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/iteam" ><span> I-Team</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health" ><span> Health</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports" ><span> Sports</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/recipebox" ><span> Recipe Box</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video" ><span> Video</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus" ><span> About Us</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/traffic" ><span> Traffic</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests" ><span> Contests</span></a> </li> </ul> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> </nav> <div class="follow"> <a class="facebook" href="https://www.facebook.com/fox5atlanta"><i class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a> <a class="twitter" href="https://twitter.com/FOX5atlanta"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a> <a class="google-plus" href="https://plus.google.com/+FOX5Atlanta"><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a> <a class="rss" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-us/10174530-story"><i class="fa fa-rss"></i></a> </div> <div class="mod-inline news show-for-large-up"> <div id="taboola-navigation-text-links"></div> <script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-text-links-a",container:"taboola-navigation-text-links",placement:"Popup Navigation Text Links",target_type:"mix"});</script> </div> <div class="mod-inline show-for-large-up"> <!-- begin: Inline Videos --> <h3>Videos</h3> <ul class="list media"> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/394537662-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/Cartersville_party_goers_sue_city_over_a_0_6885972_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Cartersville party-goers sue city over arrests" title="Cartersville party-goers sue city over arrests"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Cartersville party-goers sue city over arrests</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/394537162-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/Bartow_County_school_bus_driver_arrested_0_6885968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Bartow County school bus driver arrested for DUI" title="Bartow County school bus driver arrested for DUI"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Bartow County school bus driver arrested for DUI</h4> </li> <li class="show-for-xlarge-up"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/394537011-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/Tip_to_FOX_5_News_offers_new_clue_in_col_0_6885963_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tip to FOX 5 News offers new clue in cold case from 1999" title="Tip to FOX 5 News offers new clue in cold case from 1999"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Tip to FOX 5 News offers new clue in cold case from 1999</h4> </li> </ul> <!-- end: Inline Videos --> </div> <div class="mod-inline show-for-xlarge-up"> <!-- begin: Inline Photos --> <h3>Photos</h3> <ul class="list media"> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/cartersville-and-police-facing-lawsuit-by-group-of-party-goers"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/Cartersville_party_goers_sue_city_over_a_0_6885972_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Cartersville_party_goers_sue_city_over_a_0_20190313031506"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>Cartersville, police facing lawsuit after party</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/police-mother-kidnapped-sexually-victimized"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/Man_arrested__accused_of_kidnapping_woma_0_6885812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_arrested__accused_of_kidnapping_woma_0_20190313025058"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>Police: mother kidnapped, sexually victimized</h4> </li> <li class="show-for-xlarge-up"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/stacey-abrams-thank-you-tour"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/P%20ABRAMS%20THANK%20YOU%20TOUR%2010P%20_00.00.56.07_1552449285226.png_6886057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P ABRAMS THANK YOU TOUR 10P _00.00.56.07_1552449285226.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>Stacey Abrams 'Thank You' tour</h4> </li> </ul> <!-- end: Inline Photos --> </div> </div> </div> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=01378581"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-light-gray"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_INSTANCE_niq2wjIE6A36_" > <span id="p_101_INSTANCE_niq2wjIE6A36"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story394525146" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="394525146" data-article-version="1.0">Cartersville and police facing lawsuit by group of party-goers</h1> </header> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_394525146_394537662_189177"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_394525146_394537662_189177";this.videosJson='[{"id":"394537662","video":"544048","title":"Cartersville%20party-goers%20sue%20city%20over%20arrests","caption":"Cartersville%20party-goers%20sue%20city%20over%20arrests","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F03%2F12%2FCartersville_party_goers_sue_city_over_a_0_6885972_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F03%2F12%2FCartersville_party_goers_sue_city_over_arrests_544048_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1647054904%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DXY6ICiV5FbtQkeNJ2zdNRZ5ABOI","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fcartersville-and-police-facing-lawsuit-by-group-of-party-goers"}},"createDate":"Mar 12 2019 11:15PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_394525146_394537662_189177",video:"544048",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/Cartersville_party_goers_sue_city_over_a_0_6885972_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Cartersville%2520party-goers%2520sue%2520city%2520over%2520arrests",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/03/12/Cartersville_party_goers_sue_city_over_arrests_544048_1800.mp4?Expires=1647054904&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=XY6ICiV5FbtQkeNJ2zdNRZ5ABOI",eventLabel:"Cartersville%20party-goers%20sue%20city%20over%20arrests-394537662",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fcartersville-and-police-facing-lawsuit-by-group-of-party-goers"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:denise.dillon@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/cartersville-and-police-facing-lawsuit-by-group-of-party-goers">Denise Dillon</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/cartersville-and-police-facing-lawsuit-by-group-of-party-goers">FOX 5 News </a> </div> <ul id="social-share-394525146" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Cartersville and police facing lawsuit by group of party-goers&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/Cartersville_party_goers_sue_city_over_a_0_6885972_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Cartersville and police facing lawsuit by group of party-goers&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/Cartersville_party_goers_sue_city_over_a_0_6885972_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email more-links addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/cartersville-and-police-facing-lawsuit-by-group-of-party-goers" data-title="Cartersville and police facing lawsuit by group of party-goers" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/cartersville-and-police-facing-lawsuit-by-group-of-party-goers" addthis:title="Cartersville and police facing lawsuit by group of party-goers"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <li class="more"><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-ellipsis-h"></i></a></li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-394525146");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 12 2019 10:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-394525146"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Mar 12 2019 11:15PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 12 2019 11:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-394525146" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo left"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-394525146-394537647"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/Cartersville_party_goers_sue_city_over_a_0_6885972_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/Cartersville_party_goers_sue_city_over_a_0_6885972_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-394525146-394537647" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/12/Cartersville_party_goers_sue_city_over_a_0_6885972_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-394525146" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - The city of Cartersville, the Cartersville Police Department, individual officers, and others are facing a lawsuit filed by several young people who were arrested at a house party in December of 2017. </p><p>It was a house party that went terribly wrong. Dozens of young people were attending a 21st birthday party. Cartersville Police showed up saying they were responding to a call of shots fired in the area. Police said they smelled marijuana, went into the home and say they found less than an ounce of marijuana. They arrested everyone in the house. The group was dubbed the "Cartersville 70". </p><p>Some spent three days in jail, some were strip-searched, some said they weren't even given a cot to sleep on. </p><p>"For some folks who never had a criminal record, and this comes at them, it's a nightmare," said Gerry Weber, the lead counsel with the Southern Center for Human Rights. </p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/cartersville-70-decide-their-next-steps"><strong>RELATED: 'Cartersville 70' decide their next steps</strong></a></p><p>Within a few weeks, charges were dropped. But many of them said their lives were turned upside down. There names and mugshots were in newspapers, on television, and on the internet. </p><p>"You can't undo the arrest, you can't undo the domino effect that's bee happening," said Nija Guider shortly after she was arrested. </p><p>"Their lives were turned upside down, they lost their jobs, military deferments, one was kicked off the basketball team," said Weber. </p><p>Seven of the party-goers have now filed a lawsuit against 32 defendants including the city of Cartersville and the police department claiming their civil rights were violated and their lives were affected in a way that can't be repaired. </p><p>"Many who have never been arrested before are going to have this spot on their records all around the internet for the rest of their lives," said Weber. </p><p>Weber is one of 6 attorneys representing the group. They are asking for financial compensation, their records expunged, mug shots removed from jail records, as well as policy changes within the Cartersville Police Department. </p><p>FOX 5 News contacted the city of Cartersville for comment but was told they could not comment on pending litigation.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/last-of-70-arrested-during-party-bonds-out"><strong>RELATED: Last of 70 arrested during party bonds out</strong></a></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story394525146 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story394525146 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-394525146",i="relatedHeadlines-394525146",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1434_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1434"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-RECOMMENDED_VIDEOS-WAGA_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.modRecommendVideosContent=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_modRecommendVideosContent=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.modRecommendVideosContent++;if(window.scopeCounter.modRecommendVideosContent===1){b=c("#common_modRecommendVideosContent")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.modRecommendVideosContent>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.modRecommendVideosContent)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","modRecommendVideosContent_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.modRecommendVideosContent);g++}});f.attr("id","common_modRecommendVideosContent"+window.scopeCounter.modRecommendVideosContent);c("#modRecommendVideosContent").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.modRecommendVideosContent>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_modRecommendVideosContent.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-taboola"> <div class="mod-content" id="modRecommendVideosContent"></div></section> </div><!-- end: Recommended Videos --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_modRecommendVideosContent"> <!--recommend video--><div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.modRecommendVideosContent){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-a2",container:"modRecommendVideosContent_0_"+scopeCounter.modRecommendVideosContent,placement:"Below Article Thumbnails - "+scopeCounter.modRecommendVideosContent,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_modRecommendVideosContent">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_modRecommendVideosContent">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_modRecommendVideosContent">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6173_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6173"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_ARTICLE_TEXT_LINK-WAGA_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.articleTextLink=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_articleTextLink=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.articleTextLink++;if(window.scopeCounter.articleTextLink===1){b=c("#common_articleTextLink")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.articleTextLink>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.articleTextLink)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","articleTextLink_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.articleTextLink);g++}});f.attr("id","common_articleTextLink"+window.scopeCounter.articleTextLink);c("#articleTextLink").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.articleTextLink>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_articleTextLink.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div id="articleTextLink"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_articleTextLink"><div></div> <script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.articleTextLink){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"hybrid-thumbnails-b2",container:"articleTextLink_0_"+scopeCounter.articleTextLink,placement:"Below Article Text Links - "+scopeCounter.articleTextLink,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_articleTextLink">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_articleTextLink">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_articleTextLink">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_AAsq5bJxUvgX_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_AAsq5bJxUvgX"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_AAsq5bJxUvgX_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_AAsq5bJxUvgX_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-bottom').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '394525146'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-2a"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2a"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9978_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9978"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_9978_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_9978_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '394525146'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_XdmhcJLDTOT9_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_XdmhcJLDTOT9"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_9919432_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_XdmhcJLDTOT9_9919432' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_XdmhcJLDTOT9_9919432', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '394525146'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5675_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5675"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-RECENT_POPULAR-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: ACCORDION: POPULAR & RECENT --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-accordion mod-story-progress show-for-large-up"> <ul class="accordion progress-bar" data-accordion> <li class="accordion-navigation active"> <a href="#panel-popular"><h3>Popular</h3></a> <div id="panel-popular" class="content active"> <div id='recentPopularModule'></div> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_recentPopularModule=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule++;if(window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule===1){b=c("#common_recentPopularModule")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","recentPopularModule_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.recentPopularModule);g++}});f.attr("id","common_recentPopularModule"+window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule);c("#recentPopularModule").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_recentPopularModule.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_recentPopularModule"><div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.recentPopularModule){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-text-links-c",container:"recentPopularModule_0_"+scopeCounter.recentPopularModule,placement:"Right Rail Text Links - "+scopeCounter.recentPopularModule,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_recentPopularModule">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_recentPopularModule">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_recentPopularModule">false</div> </div> </div> </li> <li class="accordion-navigation"> <a href="#panel-recent"><h3>Recent</h3></a> <div id="panel-recent" class="content"> <ul class="list progress-bar"> <li> <a href="/news/cartersville-and-police-facing-lawsuit-by-group-of-party-goers" >Cartersville, police facing lawsuit after party</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> <li> <a href="/news/stacey-abrams-thank-you-tour" >Stacey Abrams 'Thank You' tour</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> <li> <a href="/news/tip-to-fox-5-news-offers-new-clue-in-cold-case-from-1999" >Tip to FOX 5 News offers new clue in cold case</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> <li> <a href="/news/henry-county-officers-rescue-man-from-burning-car" >Henry County officers rescue man from burning car</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> </ul> </div> </li> </ul> </section> <!-- end: ACCORDION: POPULAR & RECENT --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_CSvNB73kz8m9_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_CSvNB73kz8m9"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_THREE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_CSvNB73kz8m9_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_THREE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_CSvNB73kz8m9_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_THREE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr3').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '394525146'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3a"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3a"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-gray pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-WAGA-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_story_infinite_stories=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories++;if(window.scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories===1){b=c("#common_story_infinite_stories")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories);var l=(window.scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","story_infinite_stories_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories);i++}});g.attr("id","common_story_infinite_stories"+window.scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories);c("#story_infinite_stories").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_story_infinite_stories.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --><div> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="story_infinite_stories"></div></section> </div><!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '394525146');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_story_infinite_stories"><div></div><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item" id="adcontainer"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-i",container:"story_infinite_stories_0_"+scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x1 - "+scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-i",container:"story_infinite_stories_1_"+scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 3x1 - "+scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-j",container:"story_infinite_stories_2_"+scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-j",container:"story_infinite_stories_3_"+scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.story_infinite_stories,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_story_infinite_stories">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_story_infinite_stories">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_story_infinite_stories">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B_MOD-AD-WAGA_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '394525146'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_S972x8L9YCK6_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_S972x8L9YCK6"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_134462440_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad mwsticky-bottom'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_S972x8L9YCK6_134462440' class='ad-mwsticky-bottom'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_S972x8L9YCK6_134462440', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1025; /* for Infinite Story sticky 'mwsticky': 'mwsticky' ad must display on tablet-landscape (1024), but not ANY larger sizes; sticky 'banner-bottom' will only display on desktop (1025+) -- so we need to bump this up to 1025 for these ad positions */ /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mwsticky').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '394525146'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/local">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/iteam">I-Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-us/download-the-fox-5-atlanta-app">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/bios">FOX 5 People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/tv-listings">What's on FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live">Watch FOX 5 News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/call-for-action">Call for Action</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox5atlanta"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX5atlanta"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/FOX5Atlanta"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/FOX5Atlanta"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 5 Atlanta App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-atlanta/id378084979?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.com.droid.foxwaga&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 5 Storm Team App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-storm-team-weather/id542487199?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.waga.android.weather&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/privacy-policy">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/waga-tv">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/waga-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/">EEOC Public FIle</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_S972x8L9YCK6_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_S972x8L9YCK6",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_S972x8L9YCK6\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcartersville-and-police-facing-lawsuit-by-group-of-party-goers"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_XdmhcJLDTOT9_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_XdmhcJLDTOT9",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_XdmhcJLDTOT9\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2a\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcartersville-and-police-facing-lawsuit-by-group-of-party-goers"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6173_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_6173",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_6173\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcartersville-and-police-facing-lawsuit-by-group-of-party-goers"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5675_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5675",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5675\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcartersville-and-police-facing-lawsuit-by-group-of-party-goers"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_CSvNB73kz8m9_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_CSvNB73kz8m9",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_CSvNB73kz8m9\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcartersville-and-police-facing-lawsuit-by-group-of-party-goers"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_G7louU5dJk1B\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcartersville-and-police-facing-lawsuit-by-group-of-party-goers"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_INSTANCE_niq2wjIE6A36_",portletId:"101_INSTANCE_niq2wjIE6A36",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d101_INSTANCE_niq2wjIE6A36\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcartersville-and-police-facing-lawsuit-by-group-of-party-goers\x26_101_INSTANCE_niq2wjIE6A36_type\x3dcontent\x26_101_INSTANCE_niq2wjIE6A36_urlTitle\x3dcartersville-and-police-facing-lawsuit-by-group-of-party-goers\x26_101_INSTANCE_niq2wjIE6A36_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcartersville-and-police-facing-lawsuit-by-group-of-party-goers"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1434_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1434",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1434\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcartersville-and-police-facing-lawsuit-by-group-of-party-goers"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_AAsq5bJxUvgX_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_AAsq5bJxUvgX",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_AAsq5bJxUvgX\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcartersville-and-police-facing-lawsuit-by-group-of-party-goers"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9978_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9978",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d439576\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9978\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2a\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fcartersville-and-police-facing-lawsuit-by-group-of-party-goers"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1551972083000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"3 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43955);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>