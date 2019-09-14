< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story428780099" class="mod-wrapper Body found inside burning car in DeKalb neighborhood DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Dekalb County Police are investigating a body found in a burned car on Riverlake Way in Snellville found early Saturday morning. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Dekalb County Police are investigating a body found in a burned car on Riverlake Way in Snellville found early Saturday morning. </p><p>Firefighters were called to the neighborhood after midnight Saturday when neighbors spotted a burning car in the middle of the street.</p><p>Neighbors told FOX 5's Alexa Liacko that they heard crackling and popping sounds and then saw flames from the end of their street.</p><p>When firefighters arrived, they quickly extinguished the blaze and made the horrifying discovery of a body in the vehicle.</p><p>Now detectives are trying to figure out who the victim is. Right now, they can't tell if the victim was a man or a woman.</p><p>"The body was pretty badly burned," DeKalb County police Lt. John Medina said. "We don’t have any information as to how the body ended up in the vehicle and no cause of death at this time."</p><p>Officers say they're not sure how the car ended up on fire, but that they suspected foul play.</p><p>"Anytime there's a person in a vehicle it's suspicious, but we just don't know," Medina said.</p><p>Now they're asking for the public's help to get to the bottom of the case.</p><p>If you saw anything suspicious on Riverlake Way around midnight, call DeKalb County police.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">SUSPICIOUS DEATH: <a href="https://twitter.com/DeKalbCountyPD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeKalbCountyPD</a> says officers could not tell if the victim inside the burned car was a man or a woman. 