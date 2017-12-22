Police identify suspect in death of woman found in car trunk

- Fulton County Police now know the dead body found in the trunk of a parked car behind a Waffle House is that of Toni Abad.

Fulton County Police tell FOX 5 News De'asia Ra'meke Page, 18, is wanted for the murder and aggravated assault of Abad.

Someone spotted the suspicious car on Thursday, and called police to the area near the intersection of Campbellton Fairburn Road and Thompson Road.

When officers arrived around 11 a.m. they noticed the driver's side window was broken and they then discovered Toni Abad, 58, was already deceased.

Investigators believe Page is homeless. She was last seen in Union City, Georgia.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Fulton County Police or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta 404-577-8477. You can remain anonymous.