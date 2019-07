- Officials have released the body camera footage of a deadly police shooting of a 23-year-old man in Athens.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department shared the video from the officers who responded to the scene on the 1000 block of Macon Highway the day before.

According to police, three officers responded to the highway near the River Club Apartments after multiple people called 911 to report Athens resident Aaron Hong covered in blood, holding a butcher's knife, and acting erratically.

MORE: Police: Knife-wielding man 'covered in blood' killed by Athens officers

The video shows police giving Hong commands to drop the knife, at point telling him "don't do this." Hong refuses and continues to come toward the officer. That's when the officer opened fire, hitting him.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports that Hong managed to get back up and attempted to grab one of the officer's weapons. A second officer then fires multiple times.

Paramedics attempted to treat Hong at the scene, but he died.

Athens-Clarke County Police Chief Cleveland Spruill said he would like everyone in the community to pray for both Hong and the officers involved.

"I think it's certainly appropriate to offer my condolences to the family members and friends of Aaron Hong. Certainly, this must be a difficult time for them and I want to ask everyone to please keep that family in your thoughts and prayers," Spruill said. "Likewise, I'd like to acknowledge my officers who were involved in yesterday's incident. This is a very difficult and emotional time for those officers as well, having been forced to take the life of another human being."

Officials said that one officer sustained minor injuries that were treated at the scene.

The officers involved, identified as Senior Police Officer David Harrison and Officer Charles Bidinger, have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Spruill said that he believed their actions were justified.

The GBI says their review of the incident is still underway.