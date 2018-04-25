Baseball coach at McIntosh HS charged with sexual battery

- The head coach of the varsity baseball team at McIntosh High School in Fayette County has been charged with sexual battery.

On Tuesday, the Peachtree City Police Department received a complaint about Coach David Munoz, 43, possibly making "inappropriate physical contact with student-athletes."

Detectives spoke with a number of athletes, then obtained a warrant for Munoz's arrest.

"After speaking with several student-athletes we did have sufficient probable cause to make the arrest," said Lt. Odilia Bergh, Peachtree City Police Department. "The arrest was made and we are continuing the investigation."

Munoz was arrested on the same day the complaint was made, and charged with one count of sexual battery.

McIntosh senior Carson Evans was on the baseball team last year and defended Munoz.

"Great guy, love him, very religious. Great coach. He knows what he is doing," said Evans.

Lisa Fine, principal of McIntosh High School released the following statement through the Fayette County School District Wednesday:

"The allegations against Mr. Munoz were reported directly to the Peachtree City Police Department resulting in his arrest. The school had no prior knowledge of these allegations."

Fayette County School District officials said Munoz has worked for the school system since 2007 as a health and physical education teacher. He worked at J.C. Booth Middle School before transferring to McIntosh High School in 2014.