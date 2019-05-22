< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Autopsy: Barrow County grandparents shot to death May 22 2019 Posted May 22 2019 01:20PM EDT
Video Posted May 22 2019 01:16PM EDT (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - New evidence has revealed the two grandparents whose bodies were found in their Barrow County home on Monday were shot to death.</p><p>Sheriff Jud Smith told FOX 5's Deidre Dukes the GBI's autopsy results showed that both 70-year-old Willard Ron Hess and 72-year-old Dorothy Hess died of single gunshot wounds.</p><p>The couple's grandson made the grim discovery at their home on Southridge Drive around 11:30 Monday morning.</p><p>Investigators have not determined any motive in the homicides and say the house was not ransacked.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/deputies-looking-for-vehicle-of-interest-in-barrow-county-couple-s-deaths"><strong>MORE: Barrow County couple's death ruled a homicide; vehicle of interest sought</strong></a></p><p>Smith told Dukes that detectives had been examining the crime scene for more clues and that they have several good leads in the case.</p><p>He said they are not ruling anyone out in the investigation.</p><p>Tuesday, officials released security footage of a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata, which Smith says he is confident is tied to the crime.</p><p>Willard Hess had last been seen on Friday. More News Stories

Police: Struggle over gun leaves 3 men dead
By Marc Teichner, FOX 5 News
Posted May 22 2019 03:53AM EDT
Updated May 22 2019 06:13AM EDT
A struggle over a gun leaves three men dead. Dekalb County Police say late Tuesday night at least 10 shots were fired at the Indian Valley apartment complex off of Northern Avenue in unincorporated Clarkston. data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Deadly_DeKalb_County_triple_shooting_0_7301149_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Deadly_DeKalb_County_triple_shooting_0_7301149_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Deadly_DeKalb_County_triple_shooting_0_7301149_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Deadly_DeKalb_County_triple_shooting_0_7301149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Deadly DeKalb County triple shooting" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Struggle over gun leaves 3 men dead</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Marc Teichner</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 Two men died at the scene, the other was located about 100 yards away in the woodline. Investigators think this all started as a robbery, telling FOX 5 the two men who died at the confrontation site appear to have been hanging out having a beer. Two men died at the scene, the other was located about 100 yards away in the woodline.</p><p>Investigators think this all started as a robbery, telling FOX 5 the two men who died at the confrontation site appear to have been hanging out having a beer. Police believe the suspect walked up, pulled a gun and tried to rob them.

Police: Sweetheart swindler arrested in Tennessee
By FOX 5 News
Posted May 22 2019 04:10AM EDT
Updated May 22 2019 02:00PM EDT
The man Gwinnett County police say defrauded an Alpharetta woman of more than $80,000 is behind bars this morning. Police in Franklin, Tennessee tell FOX 5 John Martin Hill was taken into custody early Wednesday morning in Williams County on a fugitive warrant. Officials there say Hill will have a court date May 30 and the matter of extradition to Georgia will be discussed afterwards. Tennessee authorities say they also have a hold on Hill from Montgomery County, Maryland. Gwinnett County police say the Alpharetta woman apparently met the man named John Hill on the online dating site Match.com. When they met in March, Hill told the the woman that he was a millionaire.

Man found shot to death in South Fulton neighborhood
By FOX 5 News
Posted May 22 2019 06:40AM EDT
Police are trying to figure out what led up to a deadly shooting in a South Fulton neighborhood. Investigators received reports of shots fired on the 7700 block of Mastiff Road, south of Interstate 85, before midnight on Tuesday. A little over two hours later, a witness called South Fulton police saying they found a man lying between two of the homes in the neighborhood. class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/common-lets-love-have-the-last-word-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Common_lets__Love_Have_the_Last_Word__0_7302209_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Common_lets__Love_Have_the_Last_Word__0_20190522162616"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Common lets 'Love Have the Last Word'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/attorney-randall-kessler-weighs-in-on-aretha-franklin-s-multiple-wills"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Randy_Kessler_on_Aretha_Franklin_s_three_0_7301730_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Randy_Kessler_on_Aretha_Franklin_s_three_0_20190522141119"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Attorney Randall Kessler weighs in on Aretha Franklin's multiple wills</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/autopsy-barrow-county-grandparents-shot-to-death"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/V%20BARROW%20GRANDPARENTS%20DEAD%2012P_00.01.44.19_1558545585648.png_7302419_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V BARROW GRANDPARENTS DEAD 12P_00.01.44.19_1558545585648.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Autopsy: Barrow County grandparents shot to death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/i-team/save-for-college-through-the-529-plan"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Student%20Loan%20Debt_1558535586725.JPG_7301905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="College costs are rising"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Save for college through the 529 Plan</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 