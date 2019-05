- New evidence has revealed the two grandparents whose bodies were found in their Barrow County home on Monday were shot to death.

Sheriff Jud Smith told FOX 5's Deidre Dukes the GBI's autopsy results showed that both 70-year-old Willard Ron Hess and 72-year-old Dorothy Hess died of single gunshot wounds.

The couple's grandson made the grim discovery at their home on Southridge Drive around 11:30 Monday morning.

Investigators have not determined any motive in the homicides and say the house was not ransacked.

Smith told Dukes that detectives had been examining the crime scene for more clues and that they have several good leads in the case.

He said they are not ruling anyone out in the investigation.

Tuesday, officials released security footage of a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata, which Smith says he is confident is tied to the crime.

Willard Hess had last been seen on Friday. The car suspected of being involved in the crime was also at the Hess' home twice on Friday.

Smith told Dukes he is confident there will be a break in the case in the next few days

Anyone with information on the case is asked to please call the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.