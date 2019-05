- Two people were found dead in Barrow County on Monday, deputies said.

They were found in the South Ridge Road subdivision. Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said his deputies received a call about 11:30 a.m.

The sheriff said there were no obvious signs of foul play or forced entry, but also no obvious cause of death.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene about 4:30 p.m. and found two homes at the end of cul-de-sac roped off with crime tape. Multiple law enforcement vehicles were parked in front of the houses.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab has been asked to help with the investigation.

The names of the victims were not immediately available, but Sheriff Smith said both victims were in their 70s.

