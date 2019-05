- Deputies in Barrow County are looking for a vehicle of interest in the death of two Barrow County grandparents.

The couple's grandson made the grim discovery around 11:30 Monday morning.

Deputies told FOX 5 he found 70-year-old Willard Ron Hess and 72-year-old Dorothy Hess inside their Southridge Drive home and notified the sheriff's office.

The GBI was called to investigate the scene, and processed both the home and a resident across the street that belonged to grandson.

Investigators say there's no immediate signs of foul play or forced entry.

They have not been able to determine a cause of death at this time, and both victims have been transported to a GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

"He was such a wonderful person. I would have never have thought it would happen to him," said Zelphia Wright, whose family lives next door to the Hesses.

Tuesday, officials released security footage of a dark-colored sedan, which they believe may be involved in the deaths.

If you have any information on the case, please call the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.