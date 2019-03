- Mass shootings at two mosques Friday in New Zealand on Friday have Muslim leaders in Atlanta increasing security during prayer services.

Police took three men and a woman into custody after the shootings, which killed 49 people and shocked people across the nation of 5 million people. One person was later released.

One man, identified as Brenton Tarrant, has been charged with murder in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack. Police also defused explosive devices in a car.

In Atlanta, leaders held a news conference Friday to offer condolences to the victims and to urge political leaders across the world to tone down public comments that may contribute to a volitile or hateful climate.

"We want to call the minds and the hearts of the elected officials from the highest in the land to stop the hate-filled speech and the rhetoric," Imam Sulaimaan Hamed of the Atlanta Majid of Alislam said.

Atlanta police say their officers are conducting directed patrosl around the city's mosques as well.

The Associated Press contributed to the story.