- Atlanta police are inviting children to participate in a fun event this weekend.

The Atlanta Police Department is partnering with leading hardwood basketball court manufacturer Connor Sports and the Theo Ratliff Foundation to host Peace Games ATLANTA. The event will feature a day of conversations and basketball games with officers, celebrities, and retired NBA players.

Spots are still available for children ages 8- to 18-years-old. All participants will get a special fun pack courtesy of the Atlanta Hawks, and a free lunch from Chick-fil-A.

Peace Games ATLANTA will take place at Adams Recreation Center on Delowe Drive. It will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To register for Peace Games ATLANTA, click here.