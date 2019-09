- After two weekends in a row with no visitors, the dogs at one east Alabama animal shelter got a makeover Sunday.

There are 98 dogs at the Randolph County Animal Shelter in Wedowee and over the last month, they've hardly had any visitors at all.

When one Atlanta-area business owner heard that, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Rachel Schmal-Zreet packed up her Cuts in Casa mobile grooming trailer and set off for Alabama.

She and volunteers got to work cuddling, scrubbing, and brushing as many shelter dogs as possible.

The pups were very appreciative and now that they look and smell great. They hope to have more visitors and maybe even find a family.