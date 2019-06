- In honor of National Pet Appreciation Week, Shorenstein Properties LLC hosted a Free Dog Adoption Event at the Bank of America Plaza and partnered up with FurKids Atlanta.

Shorenstein is covering 100% of all adoption fees for new pet owners.

All dogs have been spayed, neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

The event is Friday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Shorenstein is a privately owned real estate firm in ownership and management in high-quality offices in San Francisco and New York.