- All six people injured at East Lake Golf Club during Saturday’s lightning strike have been released from the hospital.

Five men and a 12-year-old girl were hurt after a 60-foot pine tree was struck by lightning at the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. People were taking cover from rain and were injured after being hit by debris, Atlanta police said.

The tree was located just off the 16th tee at East Lake. It struck the top and shattered bark all the way to the bottom.

Witnesses told FOX 5 News they saw the tree explode into a storm of splinters and pine cones

One of the people injured said that when it happened, he didn't know what hit him.

Tournament play was suspended for the rest of Saturday. The third round resumed Sunday morning, with the final round scheduled for Sunday afternoon for the FedEx Cup and the $15 million prize.

All are expected to be okay.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.