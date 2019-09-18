< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429262668" data-article-version="1.0">Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter talk Trump, world peace at event</h1> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429262668_429260758_140091";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429260758","video":"606147","title":"Conversation%20with%20the%20Carters","caption":"Jimmy%20Carter%20expresses%20concern%20about%20recent%20developments%20in%20Middle%20East","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F17%2FConversation_with_the_Carters_0_7663422_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F17%2FConversation_with_the_Carters_606147_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663383587%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D6nnIUHn6i5oG9fQXPxdt8fd_nrc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fa-conversation-with-the-carters"}},"createDate":"Sep 17 2019 10:59PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429262668_429260758_140091",video:"606147",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/Conversation_with_the_Carters_0_7663422_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Jimmy%2520Carter%2520expresses%2520concern%2520about%2520recent%2520developments%2520in%2520Middle%2520East",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/17/Conversation_with_the_Carters_606147_1800.mp4?Expires=1663383587&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=6nnIUHn6i5oG9fQXPxdt8fd_nrc",eventLabel:"Conversation%20with%20the%20Carters-429260758",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fa-conversation-with-the-carters"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:denise.dillon@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/a-conversation-with-the-carters">Denise Dillon</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/a-conversation-with-the-carters">FOX 5 News </a> </div>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 11:13PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 03:02PM EDT</span></p> ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/carter1_1568776365062_7663434_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="carter1_1568776365062.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/carter2_1568776365277_7663435_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="carter2_1568776365277.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/a-conversation-with-the-carters" data-title="A Conversation with the Carters" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/a-conversation-with-the-carters" addthis:title="A Conversation with the Carters" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/a-conversation-with-the-carters";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Denise\x20Dillon\x2cFOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429262668" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - World peace, Donald Trump, and the future of our country. It was all discussed Tuesday night at the Carter Center. Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn chatted with more than 400 people during "A Conversation with the Carters".</p><p>President Carter said at almost 95 years old, he's looking toward the future, and wants The Carter Center to be at the forefront of promoting peace.</p><p>"The United States almost constantly stays at war; 226 years out of 243 that we've been a nation we've been at war," said President Carter.</p><p>When it comes to the current situation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, he's hopeful the situation can be resolved quickly.</p><p>"I hope we can have diplomatic means to resolve the issue between Saudi Arabia and Iran no matter who is found to be responsible for the bombing of the oil field and storage facilities," said President Carter.</p><p>While talking about the tensions in the Middle East, Mr. Carter paid a compliment to President Trump.</p><p>"One thing I like about Trump is he seems to be reluctant to go to war. Don't ask me anything else I like about him," said Mr. Carter.</p><p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="315" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fcartercenter%2Fvideos%2F497612554362859%2F&show_text=0&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="560">

Speaking of the presidency, Mr. Carter said he's still not sure who will get his vote.

"One of the major factors in my mind will be who can beat Trump," said President Carter.

When asked if he'd consider running, it was a definite no.

"At 95, it's out of the question, I'm having a hard time walking," said Mr. Carter.

The Carters said given their ages, this may be the last time they'll host "A Conversation with the Carters".

