- World peace, Donald Trump, and the future of our country. It was all discussed Tuesday night at the Carter Center. Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn chatted with more than 400 people during "A Conversation with the Carters".

President Carter said at almost 95 years old, he's looking toward the future, and wants The Carter Center to be at the forefront of promoting peace.

"The United States almost constantly stays at war; 226 years out of 243 that we've been a nation we've been at war," said President Carter.

When it comes to the current situation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, he's hopeful the situation can be resolved quickly.

"I hope we can have diplomatic means to resolve the issue between Saudi Arabia and Iran no matter who is found to be responsible for the bombing of the oil field and storage facilities," said President Carter.

While talking about the tensions in the Middle East, Mr. Carter paid a compliment to President Trump.

"One thing I like about Trump is he seems to be reluctant to go to war. Don't ask me anything else I like about him," said Mr. Carter.

Speaking of the presidency, Mr. Carter said he's still not sure who will get his vote.

"One of the major factors in my mind will be who can beat Trump," said President Carter.

When asked if he'd consider running, it was a definite no.

"At 95, it's out of the question, I'm having a hard time walking," said Mr. Carter.

The Carters said given their ages, this may be the last time they'll host "A Conversation with the Carters".