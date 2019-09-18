Speaking of the presidency, Mr. Carter said he's still not sure who will get his vote.
"One of the major factors in my mind will be who can beat Trump," said President Carter.
When asked if he'd consider running, it was a definite no.
"At 95, it's out of the question, I'm having a hard time walking," said Mr. Carter.
The Carters said given their ages, this may be the last time they'll host "A Conversation with the Carters".
Posted Sep 18 2019 11:44PM EDT
A registered sex offender is behind bars once again for a felony violation of his probation. Earlier this year, Michael Ren Wysolovski pleaded guilty to charges of cruelty to children and interstate interference with custody. His teenaged victim claimed she was sometimes locked in a cage and denied food and contact with the outside world as he sexually assaulted her.
Wysolovski sits in the Gwinnett County Jail as of Tuesday night without bond for this felony violation. The district attorney's office said there was a warrant out for possession of porn. Which is a violation of his probation. FOX 5 News hasn't heard for sure what they found with that warrant, but whatever it was it put him behind bars once again.
FOX 5 News spoke to a woman who said she once had a relationship with Wysolovski. When she heard he was arrested again on Tuesday, she couldn't contain her excitement.
Posted Sep 18 2019 11:57PM EDT
Updated Sep 18 2019 11:58PM EDT
He could have died if his rescuer had not found him early Sunday morning on the side of Highway 316 in Barrow County.
Wednesday night, that hit-and-run victim got the chance to meet and thank the man credited with saving his life at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
For Joseph Rivas and Micah Callahan it was another face-to-face meeting. They first crossed paths early Sunday morning. Rivas had pulled off Highway 316 after striking debris on this stretch in Barrow County.
Posted Sep 18 2019 03:41PM EDT
Updated Sep 18 2019 11:59PM EDT
A judge, a private investigator, a former deputy, and the co-founder of Dragon Con all in trouble with the law. All four are facing Felony charges after an investigation into computer hacking.
Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail Wednesday afternoon. Judge Schrader along with private investigator TJ Ward, his employee Frank Karic who is a former Forsyth County deputy, and Ed Kramer, the co-founder of Dragon Con and is known to be a computer whiz, are all charged with Computer Trespass.
"In simple terms, it's someone going on a computer network without authority to make changes or get data that you're not supposed to get," said attorney BJ Bernstein who is representing Judge Schrader.