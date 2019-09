- A 12-year-old shot at a Rockdale County school is still recovering in the hospital more than a week after being shot. The 911 tapes just released from the incident detail the terrifying moments a group of kids called paramedics to the scene.

Another teenager pulled the trigger outside Peeks Chapel Elementary. Family members of the young boy say he was outside with a group of friends when someone pulled out a gun.

"The dude was playing with a gun, my nephew told ‘em put the gun away, but the gun went off and shot him," said the victim's uncle, Erick Colbert.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old was responsible. He's now been charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Twelve-year-old JD Colbert was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach and had to have a kidney removed.

"My sister was crying and stuff because she didn't know if he was gonna make it or not...but he's gonna be okay," said Colbert.

The sixth grader is expected to be in the hospital for at least another month, according to his uncle.

Since the shooting, the sixth grader's uncle says the family of the shooter came to their house to deliver an apology.

"They said they sorry, she said her son was sorry and things like that," said Colbert.

JD's uncle says he just wishes this didn't have to happen in the first place.

"I hope he gets better...and can come home soon...and be around my family and be a good person," said Colbert.