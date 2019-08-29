< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story426285334" class="mod-wrapper 911 calls released from shooting involving 12-year-old boy By Alexa Liacko, FOX 5 News
Posted Aug 29 2019 10:08PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 29 2019 10:49PM EDT
Updated Aug 29 2019 10:53PM EDT https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/7C8CB5B3270B4BF3B67F3DF2B47227C3_1567133450234_7626255_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/7C8CB5B3270B4BF3B67F3DF2B47227C3_1567133450234_7626255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/29/7C8CB5B3270B4BF3B67F3DF2B47227C3_1567133450234_7626255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426285334" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A 12-year-old shot at a Rockdale County school is still recovering in the hospital more than a week after being shot. The 911 tapes just released from the incident detail the terrifying moments a group of kids called paramedics to the scene.</p><p>Another teenager pulled the trigger outside Peeks Chapel Elementary. Family members of the young boy say he was outside with a group of friends when someone pulled out a gun.</p><p>"The dude was playing with a gun, my nephew told ‘em put the gun away, but the gun went off and shot him," said the victim's uncle, Erick Colbert.</p><p>The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old was responsible. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in the Bahamas as Category 5 storm</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">David Chandley</span>, <span class="author">Joanne Feldman</span>, <span class="author">Jeff Hill</span>, <span class="author">Ryan Beesley</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Storm Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 01:54AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 05:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas early Sunday afternoon as a potentially devastating Category 5 hurricane, with sustained winds of 185 mph. The uncertain forecast track of the storm brings the eye close to the southeast U.S. coast, from central Florida north through Georgia and the Carolinas, later this week.</p><p>The National Hurricane Center reported that Dorian made landfall at 12:40 p.m. Sunday at Elbow Cay, Abacos. The storm was moving west at 8 mph, meaning that the Bahamas will experience damaging winds, rain and storm surge for an extended period of time. Wind gusts of up to 220 mph are expected, along with a storm surge of 18 to 23 feet.</p><p>READ MORE: Worst hurricanes to hit U.S.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/multiple-people-shot-in-random-attacks-in-texas" title="Police: 7 killed, 22 injured in West Texas shooting rampage" data-articleId="426530268" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/31/Midland%20Odessa%20shooting_1567301274912.JPG_7628948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/31/Midland%20Odessa%20shooting_1567301274912.JPG_7628948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/31/Midland%20Odessa%20shooting_1567301274912.JPG_7628948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/31/Midland%20Odessa%20shooting_1567301274912.JPG_7628948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/31/Midland%20Odessa%20shooting_1567301274912.JPG_7628948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Midland Odessa shooting (image courtesy Melissa Taylor)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: 7 killed, 22 injured in West Texas shooting rampage</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 05:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 03:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities said Sunday they still could not explain why a man with an AR-style weapon opened fire during a routine traffic stop in West Texas to begin a terrifying rampage that killed seven people, injured 22 others and ended with officers gunning him down outside a movie theater. </p><p>Two law enforcement officials identified the shooter as Seth Ator, who records show is 36 years old. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. </p><p>Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke had refused to publicly say the name of the gunman during a national televised news conference Sunday, saying he did not want to give the shooter notoriety. He had previously described the gunman as a white male in his 30s, and authorities told reporters that the shooter had a criminal record but did not go into detail.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/local-news/large-fight-breaks-out-at-lenox-square-mall" title="Large fight at Lenox Square Mall causes scare, no shots fired" data-articleId="426512612" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/12/20/P%20LENOX%20SQUARE%20MALL%20SHOPLIFTING%20%205P_00.01.08.19_1545346459632.png_6548262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/12/20/P%20LENOX%20SQUARE%20MALL%20SHOPLIFTING%20%205P_00.01.08.19_1545346459632.png_6548262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/12/20/P%20LENOX%20SQUARE%20MALL%20SHOPLIFTING%20%205P_00.01.08.19_1545346459632.png_6548262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/12/20/P%20LENOX%20SQUARE%20MALL%20SHOPLIFTING%20%205P_00.01.08.19_1545346459632.png_6548262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/12/20/P%20LENOX%20SQUARE%20MALL%20SHOPLIFTING%20%205P_00.01.08.19_1545346459632.png_6548262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Large fight at Lenox Square Mall causes scare, no shots fired</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 02:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 02:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A fight broke out at Lenox Square Mall Saturday afternoon, causing a scare.</p><p> </p><p>Police confirmed to FOX 5, there were no shots fired.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var 